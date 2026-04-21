Home » PICTORIAL: KT Radio, From Kigali Today to “Muhanga Today”
National

PICTORIAL: KT Radio, From Kigali Today to “Muhanga Today”

by Sam Nkurunziza
written by Sam Nkurunziza

KT Radio outreach draws hundreds, as citizens come together to witness and participate in live discussions.

MUHANGA -In Muhanga, KT Radio has traded the sound booth for the streets. From the grit of this morning’s community clean-up to the vibrant energy of the town square, our outreach is turning public spaces into platforms for real change.

This isn’t just a broadcast; it is a shared moment where leaders, residents, and journalists meet on common ground. We have brought the microphone to the people, capturing the raw energy of a community in motion.

The impact is already clear. Following the morning sessions, speaker after speaker rose to praise the programming, affectionately renaming the station—what began as Kigali Today has, in the hearts of the residents, become Muhanga Today.

The conversation continues this afternoon, as the community prepares to take center stage for the town hall debates.

KT team members and local residents take part in an early morning clean-up at Muhanga market.

KT team members and local residents take part in an early morning clean-up at Muhanga market.

Members of the KT family during an introduction ceremony at the start of the community outreach broadcast.

Germaine Umukazana hosts Edtech Monday and Buracyeye, some of KT Radio’s popular programs.

KT team members and local residents prepare to take part in an early morning clean-up at Muhanga market.

Dan Ngabonziza (R), the Kigali Today MD participated in an early morning clean-up at Muhanga market.

Visited 28 times, 28 visit(s) today

You may also like

Rwanda Is Counting Everything—and Changing in the Process

KT Radio Pioneers First Private Nationwide Community Outreach...

PSF Donates Rwf5 Million to Genocide Widows, Urges...

BRD’s Third Sustainability Bond Oversubscribed by 126%

Kwibuka 32: One Acre Fund Renews “Never Again”...

Are Rwanda’s Industrial Parks Ready for Business? Senate...

Rwanda Defies Global Credit Trends with Landmark €213M...

Drop in Genocide Ideology Cases Offers Little Comfort...

Rwanda Secures $96M to Expand Clean Cooking and...

Never Again: A Commitment from Kigali Today Ltd...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Jojobet GirişMarsbahis GirişJojobet GirişHoliganbetcasibom