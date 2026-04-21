PICTORIAL: KT Radio, From Kigali Today to “Muhanga Today”

MUHANGA -In Muhanga, KT Radio has traded the sound booth for the streets. From the grit of this morning’s community clean-up to the vibrant energy of the town square, our outreach is turning public spaces into platforms for real change.

This isn’t just a broadcast; it is a shared moment where leaders, residents, and journalists meet on common ground. We have brought the microphone to the people, capturing the raw energy of a community in motion.

The impact is already clear. Following the morning sessions, speaker after speaker rose to praise the programming, affectionately renaming the station—what began as Kigali Today has, in the hearts of the residents, become Muhanga Today.

The conversation continues this afternoon, as the community prepares to take center stage for the town hall debates.

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