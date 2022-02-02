Rayon Sports Announce Portuguese Paixão As New Coach

Rayon Sports have officially announced the appointment of Jorge Manuel da Silva Paixão Santos as their new manager on a six month deal.

The Portuguese replaces Masudi Djuma who was sacked last month following a run of poor results, with assistant coach Marcel Lomami acting as a caretaker manager.

The club also announced Pedro Miguel as Paixão’s assistant coach.

Talking of his new role, Paixão said: “ I thank the president for this opportunity to come here to work and try to help this club evolve. Our challenge is win the league. We have come here to win the league, this is our purpose and we will do everything to meet our objective.

“One word for our fans is that we will do everything to make you happy but we need your support. The fans are very important for us.”

Born in Almada on December 19, 1965, Paixão spent much of his playing career as a striker in Portuguese lower divisions. He made only three appearance in the Portuguese top-flight football while playing for Académica de Coimbra during the 1985–86 season.

He retired in June 1995 at the age of 29 and started his coaching career in 2001 as an assistant coach at Casa Pia. He has since led various club including ALmada,Braga, Al-Mesaimeer and Zawisza Bydgoszcz.