CAVB 2026: How Egypt’s Al Ahly VC Conquered Africa

KIGALI —The BK Arena in Kigali was packed on the night of May 2, 2026. The air was full of noise and hope. For the first time, the African Men’s Volleyball Club Championship was being held in Sub-Saharan Africa. Local fans were desperate to see a home win, but they had to face the toughest team on the continent: Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Al Ahly arrived in the final looking like a team that couldn’t be beaten. They had won sixteen titles before and hadn’t lost a single set in the entire tournament. They played with perfect timing and huge power. On the other side, Rwanda’s Police VC was the underdog, playing in their first-ever final with thousands of fans cheering them on.

The match started at 8:00 PM and Al Ahly showed their strength immediately. Their tall players formed a wall at the net that Police VC simply couldn’t get past. The Egyptians took the first set 25–20. It was a clear message that the kings of African volleyball were not ready to give up their throne.

In the second set, Police VC fought back hard. Led by Fred Musoni, they went point-for-point with the giants, reaching a tight 18–17 score. The crowd was screaming, sensing a comeback. But Al Ahly stayed calm. They played smart, avoided mistakes, and won the set 25–21. The momentum had swung back to Cairo.

The third set was the final blow. Al Ahly won 25–22, finishing the match 3-0. They didn’t just win their 17th trophy; they finished the whole tournament without losing a single set. It was a dominant performance that proved why they are the best in the business.

Even though Egypt took the gold, it was a historic night for Rwanda. By taking silver, Police VC proved they are now a major force. Earlier that day, REG VC won the bronze medal by beating Egypt’s Petrojet 3-1. This was the first time two Rwandan teams finished in the top three in Africa.

Other local teams also did well. Kepler VC finished 7th and APR VC took 11th place out of 24 teams. For a long time, North African teams owned this sport. But in 2026, Rwanda showed the world that the gap is closing. Al Ahly is still the champion, but the rest of Africa is catching up fast.

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