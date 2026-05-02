CAVB 2026: Rwanda Scoops Silver and Bronze, but Egypt’s Al Ahly Reigns Supreme as Champions

KIGALI – Under the bright lights of BK Arena, the 2026 Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship reached a fitting and emotional conclusion, blending the rise of Rwanda’s finest with the enduring dominance of Egypt’s elite.

In a tournament that steadily built from early promise to high-stakes drama, it was Egypt’s Al Ahly Sporting Club who once again stood tallest. They defeated Rwanda’s Police Volleyball Club in straight sets (25–23, 25–21, 25–22) to lift the continental crown.

Yet beyond the final scoreline, the Kigali edition of Africa’s premier club competition will be remembered as a defining moment for Rwandan volleyball—one that showcased both progress and potential on home soil.

In the final, Al Ahly demonstrated the qualities that have made them a powerhouse for generations: control, discipline, and an unwavering ability to execute under pressure.

The opening set saw Police VC pushing hard, backed by a passionate home crowd. However, at 23–23, experience proved to be the deciding factor. Al Ahly held their nerve to take the set before tightening their grip on the match in the second and third.

While Police VC showed flashes of brilliance—particularly in attack—they struggled to sustain momentum during transition plays. Al Ahly, by contrast, remained composed, closing out each set with clinical efficiency to secure a 3–0 victory and yet another African title. It was a performance that reflected a winning culture refined over decades at the pinnacle of the sport.

REG Secure Bronze After Strong Finish

In the third-place playoff, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) ensured the host nation would not leave empty-handed, defeating Egypt’s Petrojet Sporting Club 3–1 to claim the bronze medal.

REG made a confident start, taking the first two sets 25–21, 25–21 with structured play. Petrojet responded in the third, capitalizing on unforced errors to win 25–13 and briefly shift the momentum.

However, REG regrouped impressively. Showing resilience and tactical clarity, they controlled the fourth set 25–17 to seal the win. The result marks a significant achievement for REG and underscores the growing competitiveness of Rwandan clubs on the continental stage.

The Road to the Finale

The journey to the final in Kigali was anything but straightforward. The tournament began with a diverse field of clubs from across Africa, each bringing unique styles and ambitions.

As the knockout rounds commenced, clear patterns emerged: Egyptian clubs once again demonstrated their depth and tactical discipline, while Rwandan sides, fueled by home support and increased investment, rose to the occasion.

The semifinals perfectly captured this contrast. Police VC edged out REG in a thrilling, all-Rwandan five-set battle, while Al Ahly cruised past Petrojet with authority. The stage was set for a Rwanda–Egypt final that symbolized both continuity and the changing guard within African volleyball.

A Statement for Rwanda, A Reminder from Egypt

Police VC’s run to the final stands as a tournament highlight. Their resilience, particularly in the semifinal, proved they can compete at the highest level. Though they fell short in the final, their performance signals a new era for the sport in Rwanda.

But at the summit, the story remains familiar. Al Ahly’s triumph reinforces a legacy built on consistency. They are the most successful volleyball club in Africa; with the 2026 title, their men’s team has now won the African Clubs Championship a record 17 times.

Combined with their six African Cup Winners’ Cup titles, their trophy cabinet now holds over 22 major continental honors. As the curtain falls on the 2026 championship, one truth stands clear: Rwanda is closing the gap, but the throne still belongs to the Red Devils of Cairo.

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