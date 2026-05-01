CAVB: Rwanda Stands One Win Away from a Historic Continental Title on Home Soil

KIGALI — Rwanda’s Police Volleyball Club (Police VC) has booked a historic place in the final of the 2026 African Volleyball Club Championship after defeating REG in a thrilling semifinal clash at a packed BK Arena on Friday night.

Roared on by an electrified home crowd, Police VC—considered among the tournament’s favorites—made a strong start, taking the opening set 25-20. REG responded with resilience to edge the second set 25-22, briefly silencing the arena and leveling the match.

But backed by unwavering support from the stands, Police VC returned with renewed intensity. They dominated the third set 25-17 before confidently closing out the fourth 25-21 to seal a 3-1 victory and spark celebrations inside the arena.

“We knew what this moment means for us and for Rwanda. The fans pushed us, and we had to deliver,” a member of the Police VC camp said after the match, reflecting the team’s determination and the weight of the occasion.

The win sends Police VC into the final of the 47th edition of the African Volleyball Club Championship, organised by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB), established in 1972. The competition remains the most prestigious club tournament on the continent, bringing together Africa’s elite teams.

For Rwanda, both hosting the championship and reaching the final represent a major milestone in the country’s volleyball journey. In recent years, Rwanda has positioned itself as a hub for continental sport, investing in modern facilities like BK Arena and consistently staging high-profile tournaments. Yet, until now, no Rwandan club had broken into the final.

Police VC’s achievement signals a shift—highlighting the country’s growing competitiveness and ambition to challenge long-dominant forces from North Africa, particularly Egypt and Tunisia.

All eyes now turn to the final, where Police VC will face the winner between Egypt’s Al Ahly and PetroJet, who meet later Friday night at the same venue. The decisive match, set for Saturday at BK Arena, presents Rwanda with a rare opportunity to crown a continental champion on home soil.

Meanwhile, in classification matches for positions 9 to 12, APR VC—another Rwandan side and host team—fell 3-1 to Ghana Army earlier on Friday.

As anticipation builds, Saturday’s final is more than just a match—it is a defining moment for Rwandan volleyball, with history within reach in front of a home crowd ready to believe.

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