Chelsea Draws Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

The Blues will face Real Madrid in the next round as they look to defend their title according to the results of UEFA champions league quarter finals draw that was held in Nyon city- Switzeland this afternoon.

Going to quarter finals are predominantly England clubs with Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool. No Italian and French club feature on the list.

Chelsea came out 4-1 aggregate winners over French side Lille in the round of 16, winning 2-0 at home before a 2-1 victory at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Last season Chelsea were champions after qualifying in the top of their group before beating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, dominating over two legs.

Next up for Chelsea was FC Porto in the quarter-final stages before facing Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The final was an all English affair, with Chelsea winning 1-0 thanks to a Kai Havertz goal over the citizens of Manchester United.

This season, Chelsea have lost one match in the Champions League, falling to defeat in Italy as Juventus won 1-0, with the Blues falling to second place in the group stages.

The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5/6 and the return fixtures on April 12/13.

Full draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

