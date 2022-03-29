DRC Admitted Into the East African Community

The Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) under the leadership of Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo has become the 7th member of the East African Community(EAC).

Heads of State of the EAC have approved its admission during the 19th extraordinary summit of heads of state which was held virtually under the presidency of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the current EAC chairperson.

“Rwanda supports the admission of the DRC into the region & stands ready to play its part in supporting the integration of the DRC into the EAC,” President Paul Kagame who is in attendance said.

Meanwhile, Somalia application is also pending approval.