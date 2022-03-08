Equality is a Right, Not a Favour- President Kagame On IWD 2022

President Paul Kagame says the ruling party, the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), has from the beginning put the rights of women at the forefront, ensuring that it puts in place an environment in which women and girls can freely thrive.

The Head of State in his International Women’s Day message wishing Rwandan women and all women across the globe happy celebrations, said that equality of all genders is a right and not a favour and a lot more needs to be done to ensure the progress is sustained, for the betterment of future generations.

“Happy #IWD2022 to women in Rwanda and beyond. Today, we celebrate the resilience of Rwandan women who have been at the centre of Rwanda’s transformation journey,”

“From the beginning, RPF has walked the talk by creating an environment that enabled women to take their rightful place. Gender equality has always been central to the politics of RPF. The progress we see in Rwanda today is the result of this commitment to inclusivity,” President Kagame tweeted.

“Equality is a right not a favour. We must challenge ourselves to do even more and better to ensure that the next generations of our daughters and granddaughters inherit a nation where their aspirations have no limits,” he emphasized, adding the official hashtag of the day “#IWD2022”

At the national level, IWD 2022 celebrations were held in Nemba Sector, Gakenke district, under the national theme “Gender equality to address climate change”, alongside the international theme “Break the bias’.

The event was attended by female members of cabinet and other government officials and members of the civil society. Women entrepreneurs showcase their different products.

During the ceremony, 298 telephones were distributed to the coordinators of the National Council of Women at the Sector level and Community Health Workers while 22 cows were given to selected exemplary women as long 843 chickens, 100 goats, 100 goats and 41 water storage tanks.