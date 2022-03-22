Forum of Rwanda’s Political Party Condemns “Divisive Politics’ Under Former Regimes

The Rwanda National Consultative Forum of Political Organizations (NFPO) had said that they have left behind the divisive politics and therefore have no time for whoever wants to bring back an episode that threw the country into the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

According to NFPO officials, this divisive politic was a making of politicians who had invested in the “We Vs Them” ideology.

The observation was made during a one-day meeting that convened politicians, the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) and youth from different political parties in Kigali on March 22.

“Such a meeting is an opportunity of teaching the youth about dangers of divisive politics, hate and discrimination that characterized former regimes of our country. The Youth should be educated about people who were responsible for the past catastrophe, how the Genocide was implemented, and efforts they used to destroy the country,” Fatou Harerimana, Spokesperson of NFPO said.

“Currently, the political parties have not fallen into this misery. They try to follow the constitution and other laws that aim to achieve the Unity of Rwandans. As politicians, we have a responsibility to build a better and united future of Rwandans. On several occasions, we see individuals who practice divisive politics. We never comment, we don’t have their time because if we did, it would be giving them strength that they don’t have and deserve,” Harerimana who is also from the Parti Démocrate Idéal (PDI) added.

There are 11 political parties in the country with RPF-Inkotanyi being the dominant and the ruling party. Other parties include Centrist Democratic Party, PDI, Party for Progress and Concord, Democratic Union of the Rwandan People, Social Democratic Party, Liberal Party, Social Party Imberakuri, and the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda.

Other parties include Solidarity and Prosperity party, and Rwandan Socialist Party.

According to NFPO, all current political parties have differences, but share the responsibility of improving the agenda for the Unity of Rwandans through educating people against the dangers of divisive politics.

“Divisive politics were characterized by ideas of the country belonging to Hutu among other hateful messages and movements,” Jean Damascène Bizimana, Minister of MINUBUMWE said.

“This divisive politics continued until 1994, and over 1 million people were killed. Currently, political parties follow the constitution with clear objectives. No politics of discrimination, Genocide ideologies. Sanctions against these crimes are clear.”

According to Bizimana, several political parties were banned because of practicing divisive politics including Mouvement Révolutionnaire National pour le Développement (MRND) which is also responsible for the implementation of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

“The destruction of Unity of Rwandans starts from history, teaching certain people to hate others. This was done by political parties like Parmehutu. As youth, we are game changers,” Vladimir Bovary Niyonsenga, a participant said.

“With Patriotism and Unity of Rwandans, the country will develop. None of the political parties that implemented the Genocide still exist, these are consequences of divisive politics, destruction.”