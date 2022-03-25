Jack Ma’s Africa Business Heroes Competition For 2022 Opens

Effective March 24, the “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) prize competition, the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program spotlighting and celebrating Africa’s entrepreneurial talent is receiving applications for its fourth annual edition.

The program in Africa, annually awards 10 outstanding finalists with a share of $1.5 million grant.

Entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, across every sector, age group, and gender are now able to submit their applications, in either French and English.

The official slogan of the competition, “It’s African Time”, is a bold call to action to all talented African entrepreneurs who are challenging stereotypes associated with “African time” – creating local impact and building a better, more inclusive future through their businesses.

ABH is part of the Jack Ma Foundation’s long-term commitment to help support and foster an inclusive and strong Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This year, ABH will recognize 100 African entrepreneurs over a ten-year period and allocate grant funding alongside training, mentoring and learning programmes, as well as access to a community of “like-minded African business leaders”.

At the grand finale later this year, 10 finalists will take the stage to present their businesses to a panel of business legends to win a share of the US$1.5 million grant. The journey to the Finale will also include access to a community of international leaders and innovators, industry experts, investors and accelerators, as well multi-disciplinary boot camps and training sessions to help the finalists take their businesses to the next level.

“For the Rwandans who wish to apply this; Please, be confident, look around your community, the problems you can solve, everything starts with trusting yourself and then consulting people who have made it to the top ten finalists,” Yvette Ishimwe, a Rwandan who was awarded last year said.

Yesterday, the official opening also marked the television premiere of the 3-episode series for the ABH 2021 competition.