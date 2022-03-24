Timaya Promises to Throw Epic Show Whether It Rains or Not

Nigeria’s finest dancehall export Timaya has promised an energetic show at the upcoming Kigali Jazz Junction slated to take place this Friday, March 25.

“I am well aware that this is a rainy season, but I did not fly from Nigeria to be just stopped by the rain,” Timaya said during a press conference today.

“Artists that run away when it rains and leave excited audience that paid for the show are not supposed to be called artists.”

Taking place at the best view of the city- Canal Olympia, the show will be the first performance of Timaya in Kigali.

Having a song with Urban Boys and several hits loved by Rwandans, Timaya wants to make it unforgettable among partygoers.

“I have always wanted to perform for my esteemed fans in Kigali. In 2019 I was slated to be here, but COVID-19 sabotaged the plan. Now that I am here, I am going to do all that it takes to please my fans in Rwanda who have been supporting my music for 17 years,” Timaya said.

The Bum Bum hitmaker will share the stage with Rwanda’s fast rising stars Okama, famous for songs like Puculi and Bwiza Emerance.

Speaking to KT Press, organisers RG Consult addressed the issue of the venue which is open air and said that while only God decides the weather of the day, they are ready and prepared to party.

This is the first show of Kigali Jazz Junction after two years of COVID-19 restrictions which put entertainment on hold.