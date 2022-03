Fresh from Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Urujeni Martine has been elected new vice mayor in charge of social affairs and development for the City of Kigali.

She is replacing Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi who was appointed Director General of Early Childhood Development Agency(ECDA).

Urujeni gathered 298 votes from 397 voters.

A long serving civil servant, Urujeni was head of Access to Justice Services Department at Ministry of Justice.