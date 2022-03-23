President Kagame Meets Heads of Global Financial Centres

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday received a delegation of members from the World Alliance of International Finance Centers (WAIFC) who are in Rwanda ahead of WAIFC’s third board meeting, being held in Kigali from 22-24 March 2022.

WAIFC is a network that represents leading international financial centers across the globe and facilitates cooperation and exchange of best practices. The network is currently made up of 21 members and 5 observer members, with the Kigali International Finance Center joining the global network in 2020.

Rwanda is the first African country to host a WAIFC Board meeting, which presents an opportunity to highlight the country’s financial ecosystem and strategic initiatives. Leaders from financial centers belonging to the WAIFC network will meet to strategize on the future of financial centers, particularly increasing cooperation with African based centers.

Jochen Biedermann, WAIFC Chief Executive Officer, said that the meeting discussed the development of the KIFC while representatives shared their views and stressed support for Rwanda in its efforts to establish a model financial centre on the continent.

KIFC, which is under the leadership of Nick Barigye, reiterated that hosting the board meeting is a key milestone for Rwanda, as the country ambitiously cements its role on the finance world stage.

Rwanda joined the WAIFC in 2020 and has established partnerships with financial centers in Casablanca, Qatar, Belgium, Luxembourg and Jersey.