Rwandan Community in UAE to Light Up 100 Vulnerable Families

Rwandans living in the United Arab Emirates will light up 107 families through #CanaChallenge initiative. The pledge was announced in the general meeting of the Rwandan Community in the UAE (RCA-UAE) on Sunday March 27 in Dubai.

Launched by Rwanda Development Bank, #Canachallenge is an initiative that seeks to provide solar home systems to vulnerable families in the first Ubudehe category.

The chairperson of Rwanda Community in the UAE Kassim Kaganda said that the community welcomed and joined the challenge to contribute to country development.

“We are happy to participate in #Canachallenge and we have so far honore d 90% of the total pledge. Supporting our country is a responsibility we take with pride. Even though we live abroad, we share with all Rwandans the challenge of accelerating the country development,” Kassim explained.

Addressing over 260 Rwandans who turned up for the general meeting, Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE commended the community for their continued involvement in Rwanda’s development.

“We appreciate the outgoing RCA-UAE committee for mobilizing you to join CanaChallenge. Figures show that you will be able to light up 107 vulnerable families once all of your pledges are collected. This is a commendable activity,” Ambassador Hategeka said.

The Ambassador seized the opportunity to urge the Rwandan community in UAE to preserve Rwanda’s positive image and increase their contribution to Rwanda’s development agenda.

“Rwanda has a very positive image in the UAE. You can’t afford to lose or tarnish this trust,” Ambassador Hategeka added.

The General meeting of Rwandans living in the UAE coincided with elections of a new committee which was tasked to strengthen the Rwandan Community, fight against dishonesty, promote decent work, organize the community into saving groups and encourage them to start businesses in Rwanda and UAE.