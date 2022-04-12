Amb. Gatete Presents Credentials in Jamaica Ahead of President Kagame’s Visit

On April 11th, Ambassador Claver Gatete virtually presented his Letters of Credence to Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, appointing him as High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Jamaica.

Shortly before presenting his credentials to the Governor-General, Ambassador Gatete had a brief meeting with Senator Kamina Johnson, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Jamaica where they exchanged on areas of bilateral cooperation such as sports, tourism and development.

The virtual presentation came ahead of President Paul Kagame’s three-day State Visit to Jamaica, scheduled this Wednesday.

While in Jamaica, President Kagame is expected to call on Governor-General and will meet with Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and other government officials.

The office of the Jamaican Premier in a statement said that President Kagame’s visit, which comes during the year of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, represents an important opportunity for the deepening of bilateral relations between the countries.

The OPM noted that the visit will also help to reinforce “the steadily burgeoning relationship between the African continent and the CARICOM Region”.