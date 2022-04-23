Bank of Kigali Rewards Outstanding Graduates at ICK

Bank of Kigali (BK) PLC has once again rewarded outstanding graduate students with seed capital to enable them implement their dream projects.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 the leading commercial bank in Rwanda, offered cash prizes to two of the best students (each getting Rwf 1 million) who graduated in faculty of education at the Catholic Institute of Kabgayi (ICK) Class of 2022.

This follows a series of similar events conducted in other universities across the country including the most recent one at INES Ruhengeri where BK offered a total Rwf3million seed funding to three best students.

The Bank of Kigali says that this money is meant to help them start implementing their lifetime dreams after school as part of the bank’s new initiative to promote future entrepreneurship in Rwanda, through supporting youth innovation in doing business.

Jean de Dieu Habanintwari, the BK Regional Branch Manager, who represented the bank at the rewarding ceremony, said that the bank is committed to supporting education and entrepreneurship among the youth.

“This financial support will help these rewarded students to have a starting point to implement their dream projects with hard work but also create a motivation for other students to excel in their studies,” Habanintwari said.

Habanintwari said the bank will help the students open bank accounts so as to use the finances professionally with an intention of succeeding in their project ideas.

The Bank of Kigali has previously said that the university student’s project financing program will continue and the beneficiaries will be accompanied throughout their entrepreneurship journey.

The rewarded ICK students said that the financial assistance will enable them to implement their future dreams which they have been planning through their school days but handicapped to implement by financial constraints.

Claudine Uwizeyimana, one of the awardees said that after graduating she will use the funds to pursue further studies to master her field of education career which she has been practicing at GS Ruyanza secondary school in Kamonyi district.

“This reward is exciting for me and I have no words to express my gratitude. Thanks to the Bank of Kigali now I will be able to pursue further studies in the field of education and motivate others to follow suit,” Uwizeyimana said.

The bishop of Kabgayi diocese and the overseer of the Institution, Bishop Smaragde Mbonyintege used the graduation event to thank the government of Rwanda for supporting the education sector but also urge young Rwandans to use their acquired skills and education to live an exemplary life and professional service above self and reflect self discipline in their next path of life.