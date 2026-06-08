Delayed Ngoma–Bugesera Road to Be Completed Within 12 Months

KIGALI — The government has pledged to fast-track construction of the long-delayed Ngoma–Ramiro road, now targeting completion of the key project within the next 12 months.

Speaking during a government press briefing hosted by the Prime Minister Dr Justin Nsengiyumva, June 6, 2026, the State Minister for Infrastructure Eng. Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye said the 52-kilometre road project has reached 66 percent completion despite years of setbacks.

“It is true that the Ngoma–Ramiro road project experienced delays, but plans are in place to accelerate the remaining works,” Uwihanganye said. “The project is currently 66 percent complete. Most of the remaining work involves laying asphalt, while preparations are also underway in the wetland section. We are confident that within 12 months the road will be completed and in good condition.”

The road is major access route, part of the strategy to connect southern province and eastern, without having to go via Kigali in the center of the country.

Already, the Bugesera-Nyanza section, 67km, is done. The pending section was from Bugesera-Ngoma district section.

This component is among Rwanda’s longest-running infrastructure projects. Construction began in October 2021 and was originally expected to be completed in 2023 at a cost of Rwf64 billion.

While the section from Bugesera to the Gashora wetland has already been completed, work on the remaining stretch towards Ngoma District is still ongoing.

According to the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), delays were largely caused by challenges related to compensation for affected residents.

The agency says compensation has now been paid to those assessed during the initial phase of the project, while funding has also been secured for those whose properties were evaluated later.

The government is currently focusing on preparing and stabilizing the wetland areas before the final asphalt layer can be laid on the unfinished sections.

The project has previously attracted scrutiny from lawmakers. In November last year, members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) raised concerns about the quality and durability of some road projects, questioning why certain roads begin to deteriorate only a few years after completion.

Residents of Sake Sector in Ngoma District have told Parliament that they expect the road to transform the area by improving transport links with Bugesera, boosting trade, and increasing the value of land and property along the route.

Once completed, the road is expected to improve connectivity between eastern Rwanda’s rapidly growing districts and facilitate the movement of people and goods across the region.

It will link southern border to the eastern border, and Tanzania, the main exports destination, and imports source.

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