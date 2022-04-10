Cabinet Meeting Gives Kepler University A Greenlight

A cabinet meeting has granted accreditation to Kepler, a non-profit university program working in partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame was held on Saturday, April 9. The accreditation follows Higher Education Council (HEC)’s commitment to support the development of the university during the sixth graduation in December last year.

The CEO of Kepler, Nathalie Munyampenda, welcomed the development, revealing that they will be offering employment focused degrees.

Thank you to the Government of Rwanda for accrediting Kepler College. Excited to launch employment focused degrees at the intersection of management & technology. First up, project management opening very soon. — Nathalie Munya

The sixth-graduation ceremony featured 291 students of class 2020 and 2021. It took place at Intare Conference Arena on December 2.

At Kepler, students earn a US-accredited degree in Rwanda through a unique model of online and in-person learning via College for America, an online learning platform.

Kepler, established in 2013, aims to provide quality higher education to those who could not otherwise afford higher education in Rwanda.

According to Kepler, it does this through a loan given to students who, with the consent of their parents, sign a contract pledging to pay it back five years after they secure employment.

The University offers Bachelors and Diploma in Medicine, Natural and Life Sciences, Engineering, Computer Sciences, Education, and Social Sciences.

Others are Business courses, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering and Law, among others.

According to Kepler university, annual tuition fee is Rwf1,000,000 for having access to modules, graduation, internet access fees, student support services including nurse and counselor, events, among others.

Students apply online then those selected are invited to take a test and are interviewed by Kepler staff.

Once the potential students are admitted into the program, Kepler pays for all tuition and accommodation. In addition, Kepler provides each student with a monthly stipend for daily basic needs and offers laptops on loans to assist the students in their academic studies.

The University has two campuses including Kigali Campus and Kiziba Campus located in Karongi District.

During last year’s graduation, Rose Mukankomeje the Executive Director of Higher Education Council (HEC) pledged that the Government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Education, will continue to provide support and guidance to make Kepler’s growth a success.