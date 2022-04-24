Kwibuka 28: BK Remembers 15 Former Staff

As Rwandans continue to mark the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, the Bank of Kigali (BK) Group Plc has paid tribute to fifteen former staff.

The commemoration event was held at the Bank’s headquarters in Kigali city on April 22, 2022.

During this event management and staff laid a wreath on the memorial monument of former staff victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The event proceeded to the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center where over 250,000 victims are laid to rest.

“Remembering the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi isn’t for granted, but everyone’s responsibility. As Bank of Kigali, it is our responsibility to remember our former staff that sacrificed through hard work to build the institution that we are working for now, and they were killed in cold blood,” Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Kigali Dr. Diane Karusisi, said.

Karusisi further noted that remembering is also a choice to fight against any form of discrimination and to make unity a priority along with loving the country.

Bank of Kigali commemoration event also included discussions related to the country’s history before, during, and after the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.

Discussions went around topics of Rwanda’s rebuild, and achievements including strong judicial systems, and fruits gained through the reconciliation programs.

“I appreciate Bank of Kigali for always supporting survivors, remembering victims is a sign of honor, good culture, and respect for innocent Tutsis that were massacred during the Genocide,” the vice president of Ibuka, Freddy Mutanguha said.