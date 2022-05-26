Jonathan Nzayikorera Elected as Executive Director at Africa Development Bank Group

Following his nomination by the Government of Rwanda, Jonathan Nzayikorera has been elected by the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank Group as Executive Director at African Development Bank Group. He will serve a three-year term.

Prior to his election, Nzayikorera has been serving as the Senior Advisor to Executive Director representing Eastern Africa Constituency (Rwanda, Kenya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Seychelles, South Sudan and Somalia).

He also worked for Government of Rwanda in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and has extensive knowledge and practical experience in Board operations and international development. In March 2014, he was appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Rwanda Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA). He was also appointed in 2012 as a Non-Executive Director/Board Member of I&M Bank Rwanda PLC as a Representative of the Government Interests, as well as representation of the Government in technical committees and task forces at both national and continental level.

Nzayikorera is Economist and a chartered Banker with a Master of Science in Economics from the National University of Rwanda and an MBA from Bangor University in United Kingdom.