Kenyan Professionals Dominate Kigali Int’l Peace Marathon

Kenyan professionals have dominated the just concluded 17th edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon which aims at promoting peace through sports.

Wilfred Kigan won the 42km full Marathon run in men category after clocking 2h16’36” while Margaret Agaialso won full marathon in women category within 2h35’23”.

On his side, Shadrack Kimining Gilbert won the Half Marathon in men’s category after clocking 1h04’30”.

The only Rwandan to come on top is Musabyeyezu Adeline who won half Marathon in women’s category after clocking 1h14’09”.

Nearly 3000 participants from different countries including Rwanda contested in three categories namely : Full Marathon 42km, Half Marathon 21 km and Run For Peace 10 km.

Rwanda first lady Jeannette Kagame and her Kenyan counterpart of Kenya Margaret Kenyatta were among the hundreds of professional and amateur entrants in today’s event.

The two first ladies participated in the run for peace category.

Here are the rewards of the winners:

Full marathon (Men and Women)

Rwf 4,000,000 Rwf 2,500,000 Rwf 2,000, 000

Half marathon (Men and Women)