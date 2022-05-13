Minister Biruta Delivers Message of President Kagame to Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta today delivered a message of President Paul Kagame to his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar-es-Salam.

Biruta was accompanied with Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Maj. Gen. Charles Karamba among others.

Rwanda has excellent relations with Tanzania. In August 2021, President Suluhu made her first state visit to Rwanda where several cooperation agreements were signed.

The agreements include a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of information and communication technology.

Some of Rwanda’s submarine sea cables IT infrastructure are through the coast of Dar es Salaam.

The two countries also signed an agreement on cooperation in areas of immigration and another on cooperation in the areas of education matters.

The fourth agreement was cooperation in areas of regulation of medical products.

President Kagame also visited Tanzania in December 2021 for the celebration of Tanzania’s independance anniversary.