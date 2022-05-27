NBA Africa, FERWABA Sign Cooperation Agreement to Promote Basket Ball Talents

NBA Africa and the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding to further collaborate on growing basketball at the grassroots level in Rwanda.

Efforts intend to increase youth interests in basketball, introducing fundamentals and values of the game to children, and developing a pathway for elite basketball talent in Rwanda to reach their potential on and off the court.

The Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Sports Shema Didier Maboko, NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams and FERWABA President, Desire Mugwiza took part in the signing which took place in Kigali, in the sideline of Basket Ball Africa League(BAL) which is going on in Kigali.

In the agreement, NBA AFRICA committed to launch a junior NBA clinics and league in Rwanda, to conduct workshops to provide basketball education and training to local coaches and teachers and to implement programs to further grow Rwandan Elite basketball talent.

On their side, Ferwaba will secure the necessary approval and permit from the requisite ministries and other stakeholders in Rwanda.

It is also expected to coordinate with the ministry of sport and ministry of education to implement possible NBA program at school and at grassroots level.