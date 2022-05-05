Peace Cup: Marine Surprise Winners As APR Set Up Semi-final Clash with Rayon

Frodouard Mugiraneza’s goal secured Marine FC a surprise win against APR FC in the second-leg of their Peace Cup quarter-final but fell short on aggregate.

It was Marine’s first ever competitive victory against APR but APR’s first-leg goals last week at Rubavu Stadium were enough to claim a 2-1 victory on aggregate and set up a semi-final with Rayon Sports.

Hours before the game, APR staff and players survived traffic accident involving their team bus and a passengers-carrying minivan but luckily there was no causality in the team.

Traffic police spokesman, SSP Irere SSP Irere told KT press that 11 people in the passengers’ vehicle were subsequently taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, AS Kigali became the first team to book their place in the semi-finals when after beating Gasogi United on a 2-1 aggregate on Tuesday and were followed by Rayon Sports, who saw off Bugesera.

After 1-0 first-leg win, Rayon Sports beat Bugesera 2-0 the second leg in Nyamata to move on rather easily.

The 2017 Peace Cup winners APR will now face their fierce rivals Rayon Sports in a two-legged semi-final between May 11-18.

The semifinal lineup will be completed today completed on today with Police FC taking on Etoile de l’Est at Kigali Stadium.