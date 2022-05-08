Rayon Sports, Gicumbi Share the Spoil As APR FC Continue Winning Run

The Primus National League day 26 has seen a draw of Rayon Sports against Gicumbi FC while rivals APR FC continued winning streak after away victory 2-3 against Espoir FC.

Rayon Sports goals machine Essombe Willy Onana scored the leading goal for the Blues on 27th minute before Malanda netted an equalizer on 33rd minute of the first half.

Before the end of the first half Essombe Onana scored the second goal for Rayon Sports’ side and the first half ended with the Rayon sports win.

At the start of the second half, Banamwana’s Gicumbi FC started with high intense and speedy football which also led them to the equalizing again from Malanda Destin on 51st minute of the game.

Even if they gained one point from the bleus, Gicumbi FC is still straggling in relegation zone with only 17 points after day 26 of the national league while Rayon sports remains on third position with 43 points.

APR FC continues winning streak and title chasing after travelling to Western Province to meet Espoir FC from whom they collected all three points after 2-3 win.

After days without scoring Nizeyimana Djuma was back on APR FC’s score sheet after netting early and leading goal on 12th minute of the game before Nshuti Innocent scored on 51st and 79th minute respectively.

Espoir’s goals were scored by Mbonyumwami Taibu on 40 th and 92nd minute respectively.

APR FC are still on top of the league table with 60 points, 4 points behind Kiyovu Sports who still have one game in hand.

Today’s games day 26

Rayon Sports 2-2 Gicumbi FC

Espoir FC 2-3 APR FC

Etincelles FC 1-0 Musanze FC

Mukura VS 2-2 AS Kigali

Gorilla FC 0-0 Rutsiro FC

Next games 8th may

Gasogi United vs Police FC

Kiyovu Sports vs Bugesera

Etoile de l’est vs Marine FC