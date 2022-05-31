Rwanda to Host Africa’s First World Telecommunication Development Conference

Rwanda is to host the World Telecommunications Development Conference (WTDC), a quadrennial development conference, providing opportunities for corporates and intergovernmental organizations to support the global effort towards achieving universal digital transformation through access, and adoption, value creation, and acceleration particularly in hard to connect communities.

Organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) through its Telecommunications Development Bureau (BDT), the event visiting Africa for the first time is scheduled to take place from June 6 to 16 2022, at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Organized under the theme ‘Connecting the unconnected to achieve sustainable development,’ WTDC introduces a unique opportunity to develop innovative methods and new models of collaborative ambiance for connectivity and digital solutions in this final Decade of Action to achieve the SDGs.

The conference which is returning on its eighth edition will attract vast participants from across the globe including 193 ITU Member State Countries, 900 Private Sector and Academia Members, over 500 Youth Ambassadors, 70 ICT Ministers, and Corporate Executives Members, Academia and United Nations agencies.

The Conference is reflective on topics such as developments, programs that set the strategies and objectives for the Telecommunication Development Sector.

With the country gearing towards being Africa’s sought-after ICT Hub, the WTDC provides Rwanda an opportunity to showcase efforts and contributions towards the global telecommunications network or exceptional service delivery across different service and technology sectors to a fast competitively captive global audience.

WTDCs further sets the strategies and objectives for the development of ICT and telecommunications by providing future direction and guidance to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D).​

With the previous edition hosted in 2017 by Buenos Aires, Argentina, the WTDC, which surfaces every after four years has also been hosted by Dubai, United Arab Emirates (2014), Hyderabad, India (2010), Doha, Qatar (2006), Istanbul, Turkey (2002), Valletta, Malta (1998), and Buenos Aires, Argentina (1994).