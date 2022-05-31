AFCON 2023: FERWAFA Clarifies On Stadium Situation

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has refuted reports that Rwanda will host all 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) outside the country due to lack of a stadium that meets the Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

The football body said that it reached an amicable agreement with the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) for the west African country to host the first game in Dakar as Rwanda fast tracks the completion of Huye Stadium in time for the return games. Rwanda was supposed to host the first leg of the qualifier.

“FERWAFA would like to inform the general public that The National men’s Football team will play its first match of Africa cup of nations 2023 qualifiers against Mozambique on 02/06/2022 in South Africa at 6:00pm while the second match against Senegal due on 07/06/2022 will be played in Dakar following mutual consent between FERWAFA and FSF,”

“We wish to reiterate that Huye International Stadium will host future games and Rwanda will not host any single home game outside the country. FERWAFA in close collaboration with MINISPORTS continue to ensure that all requirements are in place for the team to prepare for the above-mentioned matches,”

Huye Stadium so far is the only option that Rwanda has if it is to host qualifying matches following delays in renovating Amahoro National Stadium and the Nyamirambo-based Kigali Stadium. The Southern Province based stadium will be subject to CAF inspection for it to be confirmed as a possible host of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

Currently there is no stadium in Kigali that meets the standards required by CAF after an inspection done in April last year. Among other issues cited include the perimeter fence which doesn’t meet the required security standards, the state of the pitch, parking lot and other surrounding amenities including hotels and training facilities. The renovation of Amahoro National Stadium is expected to be completed in about two years.

Rwanda is in Group L of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers alongside champions Senegal, Mozambique and Benin.