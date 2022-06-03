2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Rwanda, Mozambique Settle For Draw In Group Opener

Rwanda’s road to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) started with 1-1 draw with Mozambique on the opening day of the group qualifiers on Thursday.

Mozambique hosted their game at FNB Stadium in South Africa after their home stadium failed Confederation of African Football (CAF) venue inspections.

Blaise Nishimwe scored with a clever lob in the 65th minute and Amavubi looked on course for a much-needed victory in their quest for a second appearance at the AFCON.

It was the midfielder’s first international goal and the challenge was to hold the lead but Mozambique levelled within just two minutes after Stanley Ratifo headed home Gildo Vilanculos’s cross.

Carlos Alos Ferrer was pleased with the team’s performance in his first game as Rwanda’s head coach.

‘In general I am very happy with the commitment of the players. I can’t complain. It’s just that we had our situation when the game came to us in 1-0.We were concentrated all the game after we scored the goal we conceded in two minutes. One more detail we concede a goal and finally draw but in general I can only say good things for my players,” he said.

“I want to win always. I am a winner. I try but, at least it’s not a bad result. It’s the first game we are playing away and we also know the level of Mozambique; they have good individual players. It’s okay at this point. Let’s keep fighting.”

Rwanda next play away against Senegalese the Lions of Teranga while Benin host Mozambique.