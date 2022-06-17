APR FC Crowned League Champions For Three Successive Season

APR beat Police FC 2-0 on the final day of the league on Thursday to claim their third title in a row.

With a single point separating the leaders APR and second-place Police FC going into the final day, the reigning champions knew that a win would be enough to retain their title.

Gilbert Mugisha scored twice in the second half to help his side finish the league two points clear off Kiyovu, who also beat Marines FC in their final game of the season.

APR’s triumph was their 20th league title.

Meanwhile, Etoile del’Est lost 2-0 to AS Kigali and were relegated after one season in Rwandan top-flight football.

They join Gicumbi who were the first team to suffer relegation.