APR FC Crowned National League Champions

APR FC has won the 2021/22 Primus National League title after thrilling final day for the age ending Kiyovu Sports hope to win league after 30 years on knees.

This is the third title in three consecutive years for the army sponsored club currently under Mohamed Adil head coach.

APR FC, who knew a victory of today would secure them the title, were 0-0 in 45 minutes of the game against Police Fc but they turned the game around with two goals in the second half scored by their forward striker Mugisha Gilbert who netted twice on 51’ and 90’ minutes of the game.