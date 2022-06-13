Moise Mugisha Crowned Tour du Cameroun Champion

Moise Mugisha on Sunday claimed the crown in the 18th Tour du Cameroun, becoming the second Rwandan to win the race after Boneventure Uwizeyimana in 2018.

Bulgarian rider Yordan Andreev (Martigues Sport Cyclisme Payden-Rygel ) finished second overall while Tella Artuce Jodele (SNH Vélo Club) completed the final podium.

Mugisha finished eighth in the eighth and final stage en route to his second race victory on Cameroonian roads after winning the Grand Prix Chantal Biya in 2020.

Mugisha went into the final stage wearing the yellow jersey which he claimed after his fourth-place finish in Saturday’s penultimate stage.

On Sunday, he safely negotiated the 151.4 kilometers from Ebolowa to Yaoundé, and celebrated as he crossed the line, 18 seconds behind stage winner Adil El Arbaoui.

Top 5 results