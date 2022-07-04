Four Investors Launch Rwf 25Bn ‘Silverback Mall’ In Kicukiro-Kigali

Four Private investors have launched their newly completed ‘Silverback Mall’ in Kicukiro district, city of Kigali, adding more space to the commercial building market in the area of Sonatubes.

Built on a space of 30,000 square meters, Silverback Mall with its two basement floors and four floors has a total 26,000 square meters of rented areas that can accommodate tenants with diverse businesses.

It was completed within three years.

It belongs two four investors who work under Superman Estates Company which ventures in “build and rent”.

We made this venture because we have guarantee of security in Rwanda. You can not decide to bet such a huge amount in area where we are not sure of security because the return on investment is on long term,” said Yves Nkurikiye, co-owner and spokesperson of the investors.

Nkurikiye said, they will give a grace period for interested tenants. That way, he believes, it will attract tenants which will help them defy the challenge of law occupancy rate.

“We are very grateful for these investors who are launching such a huge facility on liberation day,” said Solange Umutesi, Kicukiro District Coordinator.