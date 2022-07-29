Meet Rwanda’s Athletes at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Rwandan beach Volleyball player Ntagengwa Olivier and Rwandan young female cyclist Ingabire Diane led the parade for the Rwandan commonwealth delegation in Birmingham, England, during the opening ceremony of the commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday, July 28, at Alexander Stadium.

Rwanda is represented by 16 athletes in general from 4 sports disciplines including Beach volley ball, cycling, swimming and athletics.

Ntagengwa and Ingabire were the team Rwanda’s flag-bearers during the colorful opening event at Alexander Stadium clad in traditional ceremonial dress (Umushanana).

All delegates of Team Rwanda turned up at the parade inside the Alexander Stadium, as other 72 countries from commonwealth did during the ceremony.

The opening ceremony is an occasion for the host nation to show off the best of its culture, introduce the competing countries, and generally get everyone in the mood for a sporting event that brings the world together.

The commonwealth Games’ opening ceremony was attended by many officials including The Prince of Wales Prince Philip on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.