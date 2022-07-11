RDF: Spokesperson Promoted to Brig. General, Three Promoted to Maj. General

President Paul Kagame in his power as Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) has made four promotions to further top ranks.

According to a communique released on July 11, 2022, three Brigadier Generals have been promoted to the rank of Major General.

Promoted Maj Generals include Brigadier General Vincent Nyakarundi, Head Defence Intelligence, Brigadier General Willy Rwagasana, Command Republican Guard and Brigadier General Ruki Karusisi, Commander Special Operations Force.

Colonel. Ronald Rwivanga, Rwanda Defence Force Spokesperson has been promoted to Brigadier General.