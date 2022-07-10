Sunrise Beat APR 2-0 In a Friendly Game to Launch Stadium

Eastern Province based Sunrise FC has beaten APR FC two null in a friendly game that marked the official opening of their home stadium in Nyagatare, July 9, 2022.

The stadium was named after Golgotha to mean that any visiting team should come prepared for the worst.

The 45 minutes of the first half ended goalless. In the second half both coaches made some changes in their squads.

In APR FC side Byiringiro Lague left the pitch for Bizimana Yannick while Blaise replaced Manishimwe Djabel.

Seninga put Nyamurangwa out for Niyibizi Vedaste while Ruhinda Farouk came in for Wanji Pius.

On the 62nd minute of the game Ruhinda Farouk put Sunrise FC ahead by scoring through a penalty after he was knocked down in the box.

Following this shock, the visitor created some chances to score the equalizer but this Saturday maybe was not theirs because on 90 minute of the game Farouk Ruhinda netted the second goal of the home team and the game ended 2-0.

The Eastern Province governor, Emmanuel K. Gasana was the guest of honor on this event where he said that the Nyagatare District Stadium is one of the activities that the President of the republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame gave the people of Nyagatare District and reminded them to take care of it.

Sunrise (alongside Rwamagana) rejoined the topflight league this season after relegation last year.

In other sport activities, the final match of good governance in women category earned a cup to Katabagemo sector after beating Musheri sector 1-0 while oheir brothers from Gatabagemu summarized Karanganzi sector by 4-3.

APR FC’s XI:Mutabaruka Alexandre, Ndayishimiye Diedonne, Niyomugabo J Claude, Rwabuhihi Aime Placide, Nshimiyimana Yunus, Nsengiyumva Parfait, Ruboneka Jean Bosco, Manishimwe Jebel, Byiringiro Lague, Kwitonda Alain and Nizeyimana Djuma.

Sunrise Fc’s XI: Nduwayo Danny,Barter Kanani Abubakal,Nzabonimpa Prosper,Olulu missili Alex,Nzayisenga Jean D’amour,Wanji Pius,Nyamurangwa moses,Gabriel nanbul,Binshi Daniel,Nizeyiman Manzi Bosco and Uwambajimana Leo.