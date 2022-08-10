33 Years Together: President Kagame Sends Hearty Message To Wife On 60th Birthday (Photos)

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday led the way in wishing the First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, a happy birthday with a hearty message as she turned sixty. The Head of State took to Twitter to post a message in which he said that he couldn’t ask for more, having spent more than three decades together.

“A very Happy BD Jeannette! 60years sounds short. IMAGINE for 30+ we’ve been together-It is when everything FAMILY & COUNTRY we could look up to happened. Gets harder every day to ask for more or better. Bless ALL of us!!! 😁😍” President Kagame posted.

Quoting the tweet, the First Lady responded with a touching message, precising that the 33 years spent together have been worth every moment and now they have two granddaughters to spice it up further.

“Thank you for making our 33 yrs 2gther, leading to my 60th bday worth living! Indeed, couldn’t have asked for a better family, country, and now 2 adorable granddaughters! Forever grateful 🥰🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” the First Lady tweeted from the official account, adding the initials “JK”, to confirm that she posted it herself.

Mrs. Kagame was born on August 10, 1962 and got married to Paul Kagame in 1989, with whom they have four children. She is also the Founder and Chairperson of Imbuto Foundation, a non-profit organization, established 21 years ago, whose mission is to support the development of a healthy, educated and prosperous society.

She has been heavily involved in the education of the girl child and supporting vulnerable groups such as widows of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Over the years, Mrs. Kagame has been devoted to uplifting the lives of vulnerable population in the country, including orphans and impoverished families.

She hosted the first African First Ladies’ Summit on Children and HIV/AIDS Prevention in May 2001 in Kigali, which led to the founding of the PACFA (Protection and Care of Families against HIV/AIDS), which later became Imbuto Foundation. Mrs. Kagame is also the co-founded the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), established in 2002. She served as its president from 2004 until 2006.

Since its foundation, Imbuto Foundation has supported over 3, 500 young girls who have had unplanned pregnancies, to receive psychological support to prevent trauma while over 605, 000 people have been reached with family planning training. Over 300, 000 youth have been able to access sexual and reproductive health services. More than 60,000 children have been cared for by the foundation through ECD homes.

On the ocassion of her 60th birthday, social media users joined in to congratulate and wish Mrs. Kagame a happy birthday. Below are photos of the First Lady at different times.