Apostle Gitwaza Takes ‘Africa Haguruka’ Crusade to the Church’s New Land

The organizer and founder of a renowned continental crusade Africa Haguruka, has announced the schedule and venues of the annual event due on August 14-21.

Briefing the media this morning in Kigali, Apostle Paul Gitwaza who is also the legal representative of Authentic Word Ministries and Zion Temple Celebration Centre said that the 23-year-old annual crusade will not be launched at stadium or local churches as usual.

Africa Haguruka’s inaugural event will be held at the newly acquired hill in Kagugu, Kinyinya sector of Gasabo District, under the theme of “Africa, stretch your hands to God”.

“The place is really vast to host a big crowd and this will be our first event to be hosted at our new mountain, but we look forward to building a church and a school at that place. It will be a miracle mountain and a source of the Gospel for many people around the world. People will come, worship, learn and have a full package to their respective countries, from this particular mountain that God has blessed us with,” Gitwaza said.

Apostle Dr. Paul Gitwaza, the vision bearer of Africa Haguruka ‘Arise and Shine Initiative’, explains that all activities, teachings, discussions, and sermons of the conference aim to align the mindsets of Africans to God’s transformative agenda and to bring a holistic development to more than 1.2 billion people who live on this beautiful continent of Africa.

Gitwaza reiterated that the vision of Africa Haguruka started in Rwanda because “God wanted this country to become an incubator of the rebirth of a new and transformed Africa”.

Pastor Robert Runazi, who is the Africa Haguruka coordinator in Rwanda said that this year’s conference will be held physically as opposed to the past two editions were held online due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Speakers and participants will discuss different topics on five spheres of influence which are; Leadership & Governance, Education, Business, Family, and Religion

“Live events about the summits on spheres of influence will be held every day from 9 AM at Zion Temple Gatenga, and revival conferences at the Mountain. Africa Haguruka will be live on Authentic TV and Radio, private community radio stations, and Africa Haguruka social media platforms,” Pastor Runazi said.

The annual summit will attract delegates from different African countries, including Burundi, DR Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, Botswana, Uganda, and Ghana. Other participants will be from other continents including America and Europe.

Africa Haguruka is an International Christian gathering, launched in August 2000 in Kigali, Rwanda with the aim of awakening Africans on the continent and the diaspora to raise, live Christ-Centered lives and play their pivotal roles in the spiritual, social, and economic transformation of Africa.

The crusade is said to have impacted many lives and changed many mindsets and is hoped to keep transforming African citizens as it was a vision that is not about to end.