Rwanda Says Looking Forward To ‘Robust Exchange’ With Blinken Ahead of Visit

Rwanda says it is looking forward to ‘a robust exchange’ with U.S Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken ahead of next week’s visit. Blinken will visit Rwanda from August 10 to 11 and is expected to meet and hold talks with senior government officials, including President Paul Kagame during his two-day tour.

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that Rwanda hopes to have robust discussions with the U.S official on a number of issues including peacekeeping and the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Rwanda is pleased to welcome U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit next week. We look forward to further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Rwanda and the United States, and discussing our partnership in areas including peacekeeping, global health (notably the upcoming Global Fund replenishment), global food and energy security, trade and investment, counterterrorism, and climate action,” the statement reads in part.

The Government of Rwanda said that addressing security challenges in the Great Lakes region is a key priority, and Rwanda remains committed to the various regional mechanisms in place to find durable solutions.

“Rwanda looks forward to a robust exchange of views on governance and human rights, as has always been the case in the Rwanda-U.S. bilateral relationship,”

“On the case of Rwandan citizen Paul Rusesabagina, on which we had engaged the United States for more than a decade, Rwanda welcomes the opportunity to once again make clear that his arrest and conviction for serious crimes against Rwandan citizens {alongside 20 other accomplices in the same trial), while residing in the United States, were lawful under both Rwandan and international law,”