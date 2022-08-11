Sheebah Karungi In Kigali for ATHF Festival 

Ugandan dancehall queen Sheebah Karungi has arrived in Kigali where she says she feels at home.

Arriving at Kanombe international airport with a team of 9 people, Sheebah promised yet another memorable performance in a Thousand Hills Festival (ATHF), the two days festival due 12th-13th August at Rebero, Canal Olympia.

“I was born to a Rwandan mother, so this is home. I am here with my crew to stage a memorable show,” says the 32 years old Shebah.

ATHF brings Nigerian Kizz Daniel and Rwandan artists Ariel Ways, Bruce Melodie, Ish Kevin, France, Kivumbi King among others.

Djs on the lineup include DJ Toxxyk, DJ Marnaud, NEP Djs to mention but a few.

Entry fee for students was fixed to Rwf 10,000 and regular tickets to Rwf 15,000. VIPs and VVIPS will go for Rwf 30,000 and Rwf 60,000 respectively while a table of six is worth $ 500.