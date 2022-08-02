“Your Work Is Cut Out”- President Kagame to Newly Sworn-In Ministers

President Paul Kagame has urged newly appointed Cabinet Ministers to embark on their new duties with a sense of urgency, bearing in mind the country’s targets and priorities.

The Head of State made the call on Tuesday afternoon after officiating the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed cabinet members, Eric Rwigamba, who is the Minister of the new docket of Public Investments and Privatisation and Ildephonse Musafiri, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

The two officials took their oath of office following their appointment announced by the Prime Minister, Dr. Édouard Ngirente in a statement issued on July 30. Speaking at the ceremony, President Kagame says that while the two officials have already been serving in government in different capacities, their new responsibilities come with a desire to do things fast and efficiently.

The Head of State said that as the economy and the country in general continue to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two sectors of trade and investment as well as agriculture, where the two officials were appointed, are key pillars of the economy.

“We are steadily recovering. The country is now fully open, most activities are now back on track. We’ve hosted a number of big meetings so far and there is more coming but we need to do more to advance and get where we want to be,”

“I thank the newly appointed Ministers and wish them the very best in their new responsibilities. They will continue to serve the country in their new capacities and build on what they have already achieved in the past and their experience. What changed are the responsibilities but they have already been serving the country,” President Kagame said.

“Trade, investment and Agriculture are key pillars of our development and transformation. As we continue to fight the effects of Covid-19 on our economy towards the full recovery of the economy, it is important for us to stay the course so that we can achieve more and consolidate what we have already achieved,” he added, reminding the officials that their work is cut out.

New Ministry

President Kagame spoke about the newly created Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation, stating that it was purposely established to look into how the government and its institutions invest and manage resources. On privatisation, he said the short-term goal is to identify which government assets need to be privatised urgently and hand them over to the private sector.

“As a government, our job is not to do business, we support businesses. Our focus is to support the private sector to grow and expand,” he said, adding that the second aspect, which is medium-term, is to identify key areas of investment where the government can put money and once these investments mature, they are handed over to the private sector.

Agriculture

The Head of State said that agriculture remains a key area of focus for the government, adding that though a lot has been achieved in the past, there is an urgent need to make the sector more productive, not just for food security but also to make it more resilient to deal with future shocks.

President Kagame also pointed out that the country needs to increase its agriculture export base and also prepare to tap into the opportunities brought about by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which will open markets in many African countries.

“For us to achieve this, all of us must work efficiently, with a sense of urgency and selflessness, as individuals but also as a team. Above all, we must ensure that we do this with integrity. I want to emphasize that. There are no shortcuts,” he said, emphasizing the need to work hard and smart.