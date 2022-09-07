AS Kigali in Djibouti for CAF Confederation Preliminaries

This evening, Rwandan As Kigali football club have safely landed in Djibouti ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game against ASAS Djibouti Télécom which due on Saturday 10th September 2022 at Stade du Ville.

AS Kigali is representing Rwanda in CAF annual competition after winning national cup.

The return game will be played in Rwanda at HUYE international stadium on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The full squad