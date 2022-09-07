AS Kigali in Djibouti for CAF Confederation Preliminaries

byAmon Nuwamanya September 07, 2022 at 11:39 pm 0

Haruna Niyonzima(L) and Niyonzima Olivier

This evening, Rwandan As Kigali football club have safely landed in Djibouti ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game against ASAS Djibouti Télécom which due on Saturday 10th September 2022 at Stade du Ville.

Kakule Mugheni Fabrice

AS Kigali is representing Rwanda in CAF annual competition after winning national cup.

Rwandan diaspora in Djibouti welcoming AS Kigali a.k.a the Citizens

The return game will be played in Rwanda at HUYE international stadium on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The full squad

  1. NTWARI Fiacre (GK)
    2.AUDHIAMBO Peter (GK)
    3.AKAYEZU Jean Bosco
    4.RUGIRAYABO Hassan
    5.BISHIRA Latif
    6.KWITONDA Ally
    7.AHOYIKUYE Jean Paul
    8.KALISA Rachid
    9.NIYONZIMA Olivier Seifu
    10.NIYONZIMA Haruna
    11.LAWRENCE Auchieng Juma
    12.TUYISENGE Jacques
    13.SHABAN Hussein
    14.SALI Boubacar
    15.NYARUGABO Moise
    16.RUKUNDO Denis
    17.RUCOGOZA Eriassa
    18.MUGHENI Kakule Fabrice
    19. KAYITABA Jean Bosco
    20.NDIKUMANA Landry

Related News


Leave a Comment