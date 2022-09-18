Kagame In London for the Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Paul Kagame has arrived in London for the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, office of the President has said.

Upon arrival, the President who is also the Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House.

The Queen passed on September 8 at age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. She will be honored with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in UK, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.

The media in London says, that Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.

In Rwanda, all flags fly at half mast until Queen Elizabeth is laid to rest.

Other Personalities already in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II include Joe Bidden, the President of The United States of America, President Droupadi Murmu of India, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern,among others.