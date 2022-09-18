President Kagame Chairs Presidential Advisory Council

President Paul Kagame has chaired the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC).

The council convenes Rwandan and international experts to offer strategic advice to the President and the Government of Rwanda.

Present at the meeting included Dr. Donald Kaberuka, former President of African Development Bank and currently the chair of the board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Louise Mushikiwabo who is currently Secretary General of Francophonie was also there, together with her successor in Foreign Affairs Ministry Dr. Vincent Biruta.

Other Rwandan officials include Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, Dr. Ndagijimana Uzziel Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Matilda Mukantabana Rwanda’s ambassador to the USA and non-resident Ambassador to Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

International experts include Pastor Rick Warren, the founder and senior pastor of Saddleback Church, entrepreneur and investor and Christian Angermayer, Scott Ford, Sir Tom Hunter, among others.