Amavubi Off to Morocco for International Friendly Games

Rwanda national football team (Amavubi) have travelled to Morocco-Casablanca ahead of two international friendly games.

Amavubi’s head coach Carlos Alós Ferrer continues his duties as he finds more friendly games in order to strengthen national team ahead of upcoming AFCON qualifiers scheduled in March next year where he will face back-to-back game against Benin.

Amavubi jet-off yesterday morning where they will first land in Qatar-Doha before they departure to Morocco- Casablanca at 8:30 AM.

The squad departed with all local players except some from APR FC and AS Kigali who will join the group next week after playing CAF competitions.

Carlos Alos Ferrer summoned 24 players including five new players like midfielder Trey Ryan from Standard de Liege(Belgium), Girbert Ishime from Orebro Syrianska(Sweden) and Sven Kalisa from Etzella Ettelbruck, (Luxembourg).

During this trip, Amavubi will take on two friendly games with Equatorial Guinea on 23rd September and another on 27th according to their calendar.