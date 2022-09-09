Rayon Sports Defeat Police As Kiyovu Secure Last Minute Win Against Espoir

Rayon Sports FC beat arch rivals police FC 1-0 on this Thursday at Kigali Stadium to register their second consecutive win after new season kick off.

The first half started on a low pace with both teams playing cautiously. Police FC had some clear opportunities through their strikers and forwards like Danny Usengimana, Iyabivuze Osée, and Ndayishimiye Antoine Dominic but all chances were wasted.

On 20th minute of the first half, Police FC made a forced substitute after Danny Usengimana left the pitch due to injury and was replaced by Sibomana Patrick. The 45 minutes of the first half ended goalless with the dominance of Police FC.

Rayon Sports’ confidence grew slowly as the game progressed with Paul Were, Onana Andre and Mussa Esenu having some clear chances which were not well utilized.

Andre Onana netted the leading and the lone goal for the blues on the 80th minute after an assist from Tuyisenge Arsene.

Ten minutes to the end, the game was an open and physical game that was staged with minimal chances of finding equalizer to the boys of Mashami Vincent who was coaching his first game as the police Fc’s head coach.

It’s now two games without win on Police side as Rayon sports pockets 6 points for two games of the league

Elsewhere, kiyovu sports yesterday beat Espoir on a late goal score by NSHIMIRIMANA Ismael Pitchou on 90 minute of the game.

Rwanda premier league Day 2.

POLICE FC 0-1 RAYON SPORTS

KIYOVU SPORTS 1-0 ESPOIR FC

GASOGI UNITED 1-1 ETINCELLES FC

SUNRISE 1-1 GORILLA FC

MUSANZE FC 3-1 MARINES FC

RWAMAGANA FC 0-1 RUTSIRO FC