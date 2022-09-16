Rayon Sports, Kiyovu Sports Proceed With Early Wins

Rwanda Primus National League has gone into day three with rivals Rayon Sports and Kiyovu Sports registering their third consecutive win.

The day 3 of the league saw encounter of 12 teams due to the absence of APR FC and AS Kigali who are in International competitions CAF champions league and confederations cup respectively.

On Tuesday, there were three games on calendar where Etincelles FC defeated Sunrise FC at home (Rubavu) 2-1 by Sumaila Moro on 43rd minute of the game and own goal from Prosper Nzabonimana on 80th minute.

Moses Nyamurangwa scored one for Sunrise on 82nd minutes of the game.

Gasogi United hosted Eastern based Bugesera FC. Urubambyingwe collected all points of the game after a victory of one goal o null from Ravel Maxwell Djoumekou on 38th minute of the game.

Day 3 continued on Wednesday with two games on calendar but AS Kigali and Musanze didn’t play due to the former being abroad for international game.

Rayon sports and Rwanda premier league’s new comer crashed in Rwamagana city with the blues summarizing the Eastern based by two goals null.

Rayon sports’ First-half goal from Ugandan striker Mussa Esenu on 44 minute handed the Blues an early lead before Paul Were scores the second on 53rd.

Kiyovu Sports defeated Gorilla on Thursday by two goals-one. Kiyovu sports goals were scored by Mugenzi Bienvenue who scored the opener earlier on the second minute of the game while Erissa Ssekisambu scored second one before the end of 45th minutes of the first half.

For Gorilla, Iradukunda Siméon scored lonely goal in additional minutes.

After day 3, Rayon Sports and Kiyovu Sports are the table leaders with nine points while Gasogi United is on third position with 7 points .

Day 3 results

Etincelles 2-1 Sunrise

Gasogi United 1-0 Bugesera

Espoir FC 0-2 Mukura VS

Gorilla FC 1-2 Kiyovu SC

Rutsiro FC 1-1 Marines

Rayon Sports 2-0 Rwamagana City

APR FC vs Police Fc (postponed)

As Kigali vs Musanze (Postponed)