Kigali International Peace Marathon Returns with New Two-Day Format

As Rwanda continues to position itself as a premier hub for sports tourism in Africa, the Kigali International Peace Marathon stands as its flagship athletic event. What began two decades ago as a symbolic initiative has evolved into a World Athletics Global Elite Label race. The introduction of a two-day format for the 2026 edition reflects the event’s massive scaling, aimed at accommodating thousands of international visitors and elite athletes while easing urban congestion in the bustling capital.
Kigali’s streets will once again come alive with thousands of runners from Rwanda and around the world as registration officially opens for the 2026 Kigali International Peace Marathon.
Now one of Africa’s most respected road races, the event will mark a major milestone this year with a new two-day format, a first in the marathon’s 21-year history. Scheduled for June 13 and 14, the 2026 edition promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable yet.
A Race Born from Rwanda’s Message of Peace
Launched in 2005 under the vision and support of President Paul Kagame, the Kigali International Peace Marathon was created to use sport as a platform to promote peace, unity, and reconciliation in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
Over the years, the event has grown from a symbolic national race into an internationally recognised competition that attracts elite athletes, recreational runners, and peace advocates from across the globe. Organised by the Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, the marathon has become a fixture on Rwanda’s sporting calendar and a powerful showcase of the country’s transformation.
Historic Change: Marathon Expands to Two Days
For the first time, the event will be held over two days to optimize the experience for both casual joggers and elite competitors.
On Saturday, June 13, the event kicks off with the non-competitive Run for Peace (10km), which traditionally draws the largest number of local and casual participants.
The following day, Sunday, June 14, will be dedicated to the elite races, featuring the Half Marathon (21.097km) and Full Marathon (42.195km) for both men and women.
Venue Note: All races will start and finish at the newly renovated Amahoro Stadium, giving runners and spectators a world-class atmosphere at the heart of Kigali’s sporting landscape.
The new format is expected to improve logistics and safety, enhance the overall experience for athletes and fans, and allow the city to host each race with greater focus.
Building on a Record-Breaking Edition
The 2025 race set a high benchmark for the Kigali International Peace Marathon. Held for the second consecutive year under the prestigious World Athletics Global Elite Label, the event attracted more than 13,000 active participants, with 14,480 runners registered overall.
The podiums saw intense competition from regional powerhouses and local heroes alike. Kenya’s Laban Kipngetich Korir claimed victory in the men’s Full Marathon, while his compatriot Teresiah Omosa won the women’s title. Rwanda also delivered remarkably strong performances, highlighted by Florence Niyonkuru winning the women’s Half Marathon. Adeline Musabyeyezu—the historic first Rwandan woman to win the race back in 2022—secured a top spot, while Théophile Bigirimana claimed a hard-fought third-place podium finish in the men’s Half Marathon.
Registration Now Open
Registration for the 2026 Kigali International Peace Marathon is now officially live through the event’s official website.
With its unique blend of elite competition, community participation, and a foundational message of peace, this year’s historic edition is expected to draw its most diverse global field yet, firmly reaffirming Kigali’s place on the international athletics map. For one weekend this June, the City of Kigali will once again belong to the runners.