South Africa’s Sundowns Edge Morocco’s AS FAR in Tense Champions League Final First Leg

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a narrow first-leg advantage in the CAF Champions League final after a 1–0 victory over Moroccan heavyweights AS FAR at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, thanks to a decisive free-kick from Aubrey Modiba just before half-time.
The 45th-minute strike proved enough to separate the two sides after a tightly contested encounter.
Sundowns controlled long spells of possession and territory throughout the match, extending a formidable historical record: entering Sunday’s clash, the South African champions were already unbeaten across their previous eight home games against Moroccan sides in the CAF Champions League, perfectly alternating between wins (4) and draws (4). Modiba’s winner tips that balance, marking their fifth home victory against Moroccan opposition in the competition.
Historical Stakes and Home Fortresses
This marks the fourth time in history that Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the CAF Champions League final. Their continental pedigree is undeniable, though mixed with heartbreak. They previously lost to Al Ahly in 2001 ($4-1$ on aggregate), defeated Zamalek in 2016 ($3-1$ on aggregate), and lost to Pyramids in the 2024–25 edition ($3-2$ on aggregate).
Sundowns’ current run is anchored by their formidable home form. They are now unbeaten at home across the last two CAF Champions League seasons (P11 W6 D5), winning each of their last three matches on home soil without conceding a single goal.
By contrast, Morocco’s FAR Rabat (AS FAR) are making their debut in the CAF Champions League final, in what is just their third appearance in the competition, following a group stage exit in 2007 and a quarter-final run in 2024–25.
Tactical Mastery Meets Defensive Resilience
The South African champions dominated the opening 45 minutes, repeatedly forcing AS FAR into a deep defensive block. Sundowns, who have established themselves as one of the most structured attacking teams in Africa this season—scoring six goals from build-up sequences involving 10 or more passes—once again displayed trademark patience and precision.
AS FAR arrived in Pretoria boasting the tournament’s strongest defensive record, having conceded just five goals in 10 matches, and notably, none in the first half of any game prior to Modiba’s strike.
However, they struggled significantly to transition into attack. AS FAR’s travels have long been an Achilles’ heel; they have won just two of their 12 away games in the competition’s history (D5 L5) and have now failed to score in four of their last five matches on the road.
The second period took an unexpected turn when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system became unavailable due to a technical malfunction. This left the match officials without video assistance for the remainder of the high-stakes encounter, adding an extra layer of tension to a match already defined by razor-thin margins.
Despite AS FAR’s late efforts to push for an equalizer, Sundowns held firm to secure a crucial clean sheet.
The Road to the $6 Million Prize
The final is being played under the CAF Champions League’s restored two-legged format, which was reintroduced in 2023 after a brief period between 2019 and 2022 when the crown was decided in a single match at a neutral venue. According to CAF, the return to home-and-away legs was intended to improve competitive fairness, eliminate venue bias, and maximize fan engagement in both participating nations.
The stakes have never been higher. The winner of the 2026 CAF Champions League is set to pocket a record USD 6 million in prize money, underlining the massive financial and sporting growth of African club football.
The final will be decided on Sunday, 24 May 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where AS FAR will attempt to overturn the deficit on home soil.
AS FAR, who have averaged a mere 0.5 goals conceded per game in the competition, now face the daunting task of chasing the game without compromising the defensive organization that brought them to the final. They must find the back of the net to keep their hopes alive for a first CAF Champions League title in 42 years.
For Sundowns and coach Miguel Cardoso, the 1–0 victory represents the perfect platform heading into Morocco, where they will aim to complete the job and bring continental glory back to Pretoria.