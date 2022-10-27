“Adil Is Still APR FC’s Head Coach”- Club spokesperson Kabanda

Thursday is the fourth day since Moroccan coach Adil Erradi Mohamed left Rwanda after falling out with his employers APR Football Club in the highly publicized case. The army side has however come out to say that Adil is technically still the coach.

In an interview with KT Press, APR FC’s spokesperson, Tony Kabanda, said that despite the Moroccan tactician departing the country, he is still considered the head coach of APR FC given the kind of contract he has.

Adil left the country after he was accused by the club of misconduct after an interview he gave, following a streak of poor results. In an interview, following a draw with Police FC, Adil in an interview talked about the club’s poor performance, pointing out that experienced key players of APR FC are the root cause of the problems.

The interview did not go down well with APR FC management which accused the coach of misconduct.

Genesis of the case

After just day one of the Rwanda National Football League, on 16th October 2022, APR FC took a decision to slap their coach Mohamed with a one-month disciplinary suspension after an argument with his team captain Manishimwe Djabel, who was also suspended for one month. Adil however was not amused by the decision and felt he was disrespected.

The head coach was summoned to the club’s offices, but he refused to show up. Again APR FC sent an emissary to coach Adil to inform him about the suspension, but he refused to acknowledge it. He instead tried to join the team’s training but he was barred from coaching.

Later the team management tried to explain to him that he is under punishment so he is not allowed to attend clubs usual activities but adamant Adil did not heed to the advice and protested the decision.

It later emerged that the Moroccan had angrily left the country, abandoning the team. Some reports indicated that the coach was sacked indefinitely and that the club wanted to replace him with Brazilian coach Roberto Oliviera Gonçalves do Carmo, but the club quickly dismissed the reports, making it clear that Adil is only serving a suspension and might return upon evaluation after the suspension.

The Moroccan coach, whose contract expires in June 2024, says he is now relaxing and enjoying life in Belgium with his family while APR is in final preparations ahead of Rwanda premier league’s game against Western based Espoir FC. The fate of the Moroccan tactician is now unclear.