Bank of Kigali Receives “Best Banks Awards”

The Bank of Kigali Group Chairman Marc Holtzman(L) proudly accepted the “Best Banks Awards” by Global Finance Awards to the bank following its outstanding performance in customer care services and financially transforming the lives of Rwandans during the pandemic.

Holtzman received the award on behalf of the bank during the International Monetary Fund IMF/World Bank Meetings held in Washington DC, this October 15, 2022.

The award has been announced earlier this year in March, naming the Bank of Kigali (BK) as the ‘’Best Bank in Rwanda’’ by Global Finance Awards- an international magazine with an experience of 35 years in financial reporting.

In his reception remarks, Holtzman reflected on BK’s position as a leading bank that aspires to financially transform lives and assured the global finance community that the bank will continue to innovate more Fintech products to improve the lives of its clients.

“It’s an honor for us to be recognized for our amazing team and the pride they take in serving our customers,” Holtzman said.

“At Bank of Kigali, we are continuously developing strategies to innovate and digitize our products to allow our clients to transact seamlessly. Our customers are at the heart of our mission. It is gratifying and rewarding to receive this recognition,’’ Holtzman added.

Recently, the Bank of Kigali announced plans to push further its decade-long digital transformation journey to improve its banking services by bringing them to the tips of every Rwandan.

On September 30, 2022, BK showcases its new digital products that will drive this achievement. These include The BK mobile app, Internet banking 2.0, BK digital HQ, and the announcement of the BK- MTN Rwanda smartphone financing partnership.

Also, BK in collaboration with MTN Rwanda announced plans to provide affordable smartphones to all Rwandans in the next five years as a way of driving the bank’s digital transformation plan to have all its services available on smartphones.

About the Award:

The winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customer’s needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success

Selection of the nominees are made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

During the financial contest, banks were invited to submit entries supporting their selection and Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.